In unison, most Ugandan coaches and stakeholders agree that midfielder Sadam Juma is endowed with natural talent. Few however were surprised that KCCA officially shut the door on him on Sunday after three less than inspiring years at Lugogo.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi is currently overseeing a massive clear out at the Lugogo-based club that has not spared Juma, Jackson Nunda, Eric Senjobe, Erisa Ssekisambu and Jamal Malyamungu.

He stated recently; “Like Nunda, we gave Sadam Juma a second chance but in three years they have both barely made 50 matches. They are ever in the sickbay and we can’t hold on anymore.”

Mutebi has instead turned to Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo, Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani, Samson Kigozi and Brian Aheebwa to bolster his squad.

Forgotten past

According to coach Richard Tamale, who allegedly unearthed Juma at 10 years in Luzira, the stylish player may be headed for tough times because of forgetting the people that nurtured him.

“I did all I could to see that Juma goes to Europe with Kampala Kids League (KKL) and honed his skill. But for all the years he has been reaping from football, he has never rewarded me. I’m not cursing him but reminding him that may be I would be of great help in his current situation,” Tamale revealed.

Based in Entebbe, Tamale is also responsible for several other talents like; Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Iguma and Murushid Jjuuko. “Juma has retarded in his talent growth because he never has time to consult with the coaches that helped him on his way up,” adds Tamale.

At KCCA, Juma has bagged a league title, Uganda Cup and Cecafa crown but will most likely be remembered for the two standout matches – against FUS Rabat (Morocco) and Al Ahly (Egypt) when his box-to-box midfield industry came to the fore.

Off the field impact

Express coach Wasswa Bbosa, who worked with Juma at the Wankulukuku-based club blames his ‘permissive nocturnal life’ for the stalled progress. “He would be playing professional football,” starts Bbosa.