Coaches speak out on Juma’s journey from promising prodigy to being a KCCA outcast
Wednesday September 2 2020
BY DENIS BBOSA
In unison, most Ugandan coaches and stakeholders agree that midfielder Sadam Juma is endowed with natural talent. Few however were surprised that KCCA officially shut the door on him on Sunday after three less than inspiring years at Lugogo.
KCCA manager Mike Mutebi is currently overseeing a massive clear out at the Lugogo-based club that has not spared Juma, Jackson Nunda, Eric Senjobe, Erisa Ssekisambu and Jamal Malyamungu.
He stated recently; “Like Nunda, we gave Sadam Juma a second chance but in three years they have both barely made 50 matches. They are ever in the sickbay and we can’t hold on anymore.”
Mutebi has instead turned to Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo, Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani, Samson Kigozi and Brian Aheebwa to bolster his squad.
Forgotten past
According to coach Richard Tamale, who allegedly unearthed Juma at 10 years in Luzira, the stylish player may be headed for tough times because of forgetting the people that nurtured him.
“I did all I could to see that Juma goes to Europe with Kampala Kids League (KKL) and honed his skill. But for all the years he has been reaping from football, he has never rewarded me. I’m not cursing him but reminding him that may be I would be of great help in his current situation,” Tamale revealed.
Based in Entebbe, Tamale is also responsible for several other talents like; Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Iguma and Murushid Jjuuko. “Juma has retarded in his talent growth because he never has time to consult with the coaches that helped him on his way up,” adds Tamale.
At KCCA, Juma has bagged a league title, Uganda Cup and Cecafa crown but will most likely be remembered for the two standout matches – against FUS Rabat (Morocco) and Al Ahly (Egypt) when his box-to-box midfield industry came to the fore.
Off the field impact
Express coach Wasswa Bbosa, who worked with Juma at the Wankulukuku-based club blames his ‘permissive nocturnal life’ for the stalled progress. “He would be playing professional football,” starts Bbosa.
“He would also be permanent fixture in the national team if he got time to rest and focus. His other lifestyle can no longer allow him settle on the pitch,” Bbosa stressed.
Talent scout Eddie Butindo, who has been handling Juma since he was aged 10 years at Friends Of Football (FOF) Academy largely, agrees with Bbosa.
“For a player to transform into a respected professional he has to undergo five virtues; team work, discipline, game intelligence, focus, tactical play and mindset, Juma perfected one (game intelligence) and failed the rest.
That is the primary difference between him and the likes of Cranes captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango, defender Ibrahim Sekagya and midfielder Farouk Miya,” Butindo, a respected voice in Ugandan football, opines
Coaches blamed
Butindo, like former Express coach Kefa Kisala believes the lack of qualified youth coaches also derails the careers of many Ugandan footballers.
“When Juma joined KCCA (in 2017) after hard work at Express, he felt he had made it in life and never worked harder. Uganda players are failing at professional ranks because of a weak mentality. The coaches need to work on players’ psychology to avoid losing more talents like Juma,” Kisala said.
At a glance
Full name: Ibrahim Sadam Juma
Date of Birth: October 1, 1993 Age: 26
Place of Birth: Kampala
Nationality: Ugandan
Height: 1.82 m (5 ft 11 1/2 in)
Role: Midfielder
Senior career
2009: Cray Wanderers
2009–2011: Bunnamwaya
2011–2013: Sài Gòn X. Thành
2014–2015: Vipers SC
2016: Express FC
2017–2020: KCCA
