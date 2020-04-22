Arsenal’s Ozil refuses pay cut on £350k-a-week earnings

By AFP

The German is said to be willing to defer his wages and will sacrifice a greater percentage than the 12.5% to do so but at this moment in time he will not take a pay cut.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has reportedly refused the club’s request to take a pay cut on his £350,000-a-week wages to ease the Gunners’ financial worries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners released a statement on Monday afternoon to confirm that the first team squad and Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff had agreed to a 12.5% pay cut for the next 12 months.

The agreement states that the club would repay the money in full if Arsenal qualify for the Champions League this season or next, while all players would receive a £100,000 bonus for finishing in the top four. Qualification for the Europa League would see the squad reimbursed 7.5% of their pay cut, while any player sold for profit would have his money refunded.

However, Ozil was one of three players that refused to the agreement, according to the Daily Mail. The German is said to be willing to defer his wages and will sacrifice a greater percentage than the 12.5% to do so but at this moment in time he will not take a pay cut.

The former Real Madrid star is said to want to see the full financial impact of the pandemic before making a decision. Ozil has reportedly made it apparent that he is willing to take a pay cut in the future but not until the landscape is clearer.

The 31-year-old already donates a significant amount of his salary to charity each month and is an ambassador for a handful of charities outside of football.

Last week, Arsenal announced that their executive team, including the chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and the head of football Raul Sanllehi, would waive more than a third of their earnings over the next year.