Balinya arrival completes KCCA team makeover

By ELVIS SENONO

KCCA on Sunday unveiled Juma Balinya as their latest signing in another busy transfer period that has now seen them sign nine players in a bid to wrestle the Uganda Premier League title from Vipers.

At the recorded event on the club’s weekly show, manager Mike Mutebi used the opportunity to set what some might rightly describe as a ridiculous target of 100 league goals next season.

Mutebi has built a strong reputation over the years for his bold tactical decisions and targets that have seen the club win three league titles in the past five seasons as well as reach the group stages of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

He has, however, also been guilty at times, getting too carried away with excitement like with the decision to brand Nicholas Kasozi as the next Andres Iniesta (the pair have since fallen out) or even rank exciting youngster Allan Okello ahead of club legend Jackson Mayanja.

Reason for his excitement this time is the arrival of 2018/19 Uganda Premier League top scorer Balinya.

“As a player who won the golden boot, I want to work hard again so that I also I can achieve it here because they have a very good platform. I am ready for competition because I know without it in football you cannot progress,” said Balinya, who scored 19 goals to top the charts two seasons ago.

Apart from the goals, Balinya comes in the shape of a modern day forward, one who not only gets onto the end of crosses but often takes part in the build up.

“The fans should expect a goal scoring player who also creates goals as they have come to know,” added the player who has now had stints in Somalia, Tanzania and Kenya.

Having flourished without restricted movement under Abdallah Mubiru’s Police on his way to becoming only the third player to score more than 18 league goals in a single season over the past decade, Balinya is expected to occupy a similar position under Mutebi, who has been on the lookout for his kind of forwards.