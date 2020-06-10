Bamweyana talks three-year plan for Wakiso Giants

By DENIS BBOSA & JOHN BATANUDDE

Coach Douglas Bamweyana has been lined up as the next gaffer in Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Wakiso Giants’ dugout.

Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, the youthful coach revealed that 90 per cent of the negotiations with Wakiso Giants’ top hierachy had been done, and all that is left is to iron out a few issues before signing the dotted lines.

“In the negotiations we have had with the club, I have given them my terms,” disclosed the former Maroons coach.

“I want full authority over team issues and time to execute my three-year strategic plan. I’m happy that management agreed to that,” Bamweyana said. Wakiso Giants corporate affairs director Ismael Kiyonga denied knowledge of the deal but couldn’t rule out the coach and top management having a chat.

“That development hasn’t come to my office yet,” he revealed.

Transforming Wakiso Giants

Bamweyana, who has had stints at Maroons, Express and SC Villa passes as one of the coaches that preach attacking and entertaining football which he intends to initiate at Wakiso.

“Management has told me about their desire to start grooming yong players and selling them to professional ranks. That is what I exactly set out to do at every club,” added Bamweyana.

“I have tried building clubs for posterity but they send me away midway and they end up losing the grand plan.”

Wakiso Giants has carved out a name in their one-year stay in the top flight as an impatient club as justified by the number of coaches that have already manned their dugout since their initiation.

Coaches Ibrahim Kirya, Kefa Kisala, Steven Bengo, Livingstone Mbabazi and lately Deo Sserwadda have come and gone within a year’s spell.