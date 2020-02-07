Bbosa kick starts Eagles survival mission in Arua

By DENIS BBOSA

After sleepwalking into a relegation fight under departed coach George Ssimwogerere, Express’ pride of never having been demoted now rests on whatever new gaffer Wasswa Bbosa can conjure.

The relegation battle starts in earnest this afternoon against tricky Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium in Arua where Express is yet to taste success on three occasions.

Express are one point adrift of 13th placed Kyetume on the Uganda Premier League table after Bright Stars walloped Busoga United 3-0 on Wednesday to get out of the red zone they have occupied for a while.

With 10 matches left to play, Bbosa admitted it is time for the players to ‘die a little’ for the club if they are to stay afloat.

“I have been preoccupied with working on the players’ mentality and fitness levels since I came in and I believe we are going to be a different side on Friday (today).

“I believe I can get a win in Arua because I have done it before with SC Villa and Tooro United,” Wasswa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Unfortunately, he won’t have the services of new recruits; Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Kakooza Yaya, George Ssenkaaba and Musa Mukasa who still have paper work to accomplish plus injured first choice custodian Mathias Muwanga.

Bbosa hinted at ringing a couple of tactical formations to the squad and expects fast adaptability especially with tougher matches against KCCA and URA lined up in the coming weeks.

“Onduparaka are also going through a tough period which gives us hope that we can get points off them if we play with all the energies left in our tank,” he stressed.

Having lost Gaddafi Wahab, Faizul Ibrahim, Geriga Atendere and Vitalis Tabu, by all standards the erstwhile go-to players, Onduparaka coach Simeon Masaba will bank on the home ground advantage to stun Express and tie with fourth placed URA on 33 points.

Kakyeka advantage

It will be double delight for Mbarara City fans to welcome back the team at Kakyeka Stadium that was freed by Fufa on Tuesday at the same time they host a Police team synonymous with free-flowing attacking football.

Whereas Mbarara City coach Brian Ssenyondo will be aiming galvanizing the impressive form in the last three matches, Police boss Abdallah Mubiru will seek to terminate his flirting with relegation.

The Cops are just one point away from the drop zone.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Today’s fixtures

Onduparaka vs. Express, 4pm

Green Light Stadium-Arua

Live on Sanyuka TV

Mbarara City vs. Police, 4.30pm

Kakyeka Stadium

SUPL TABLE

P W D L F A Pts

Vipers SC 20 14 4 2 29 10 46

KCCA FC 21 14 2 5 40 20 44

SC Villa 20 9 7 4 26 17 34

URA FC 20 8 9 3 22 14 33

Onduparaka 20 9 3 8 27 18 30

BUL FC 20 8 6 6 22 17 30

Busoga Utd 21 9 3 9 24 22 30

Mbarara City 20 7 5 8 20 21 26

Wakiso Giants21 7 4 10 21 23 25

Maroons 21 6 6 9 25 32 24

Bright Stars 21 5 8 8 19 22 23

Police 20 7 4 9 27 30 22

Kyetume 20 7 1 12 15 29 22

Express FC 20 6 3 11 24 33 21

Tooro United 21 5 4 12 14 34 19

Proline FC 20 6 3 11 12 33 15

*Police FC were docked 3 points, 3 goals

*Proline FC were docked 6 points, 6 goals