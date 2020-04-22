Lower leagues seek alternatives as Fufa conclude food donation

By ELVIS SENONO

KAMPALA- Domestic football governing body Fufa, concluded their nation-wide distribution of food to players, through their respective clubs on Monday. The beneficiaries included Fufa licensed players of the 16 Uganda Premier League clubs as well as the 18 Fufa Big League clubs.

The others include current licensed players of the seven Fufa Women Super League clubs and those of the 14 Fufa Women Elite League clubs.

According to Fufa president Moses Magogo, the aim of the cause was to cater for “players who are no longer earning without football being played due to the current lockdown.”

While this is understandable considering that the top two divisions are considered professional hence players solely living off football, those in youth set-ups and the lower divisions still feel hard done by the decision.

“You know most of these players come from families which cannot look after them so they spend time with their coaches when they are not at school. It is now difficult to look after them especially with competitions such as Masaza from which they earn also yet to kickoff. Fufa has also been advocating for underage teams yet they have now forgotten us at thic critical period,” one coach who houses several youth told Daily Monitor.

A similar frustration is shared by Brian Sserumaga, who turns out for now third division side Busia United

“Since March we have got no money from the club let alone our Easter package, which was promised and yet we were sent back home,” Sserumaga stated.

As a result of their amateur status, however, third and fourth division players are expected to engage in sport, on an unpaid rather than professional basis.