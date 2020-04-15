By GEORGE KATONGOLE

For the three teams hoping to earn promotion from the third-tier Regional League to the Fufa Big League, this period is supposed to be their last chance to prove to the football gods that they deserve a shot.

Now with all football action at a standstill because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the likes of Tororo’s Admin, Buganda’s Luwero, Buwambo and Kajjansi United must stay in shape by any means possible because it is their only key to make their dreams come true.

Eng. Henry Owori Eridadi, the chairman of Admin FC, says he is totally overwehlemed as the league remains in nationwide lockdown during a time when teams should be vying for glory at business end of the season.

But Owori remains optimistic of his team’s chances. Admin were in imperious form in the Uganda Cup, having eliminated Police and only lost to defending champions Proline 5-3 on penalties.

They currently lead the Eastern Region Bukedi Group with 38 ponits, seven better than second-placed Busia Youngsters with seven games to play.

They could meet Nile Group leaders Gaddafi in an elimination game before taking on North Eastern winners in a double-legged tie.

“It is still a long way to go but we had gained momentum and our dream is on course,” head coach Nasin Nditta said in an interview.

The team had acquired experienced players to see them through the campaign with Ibrahim Pengere (Nyamityobora), Marco Bassey (Mbarara City), Idd Babu (Park Futsal Club), Isaac Kisujju and goalkeeper Patrick Wafula being the marquee signings. The club opted to keep all the players during the lockdown and supported their families with neccesities.

“We cannot run away from players at this time because most of those in the lower leagues depend on the little salaries we pay,” Owori said.

“I am happy that we had planned for the whole season.”

He adds: “It is good that players are doing personal training. But at our level, they need inspection from management. That is why we did not allow them to travel to their families,” he explains. For Kajjansi United, they keep hoping the players’ energy is not sapped by the crisis.

“We keep in contact with them but you never know how hard they are working,” Abdu Sulaiman Ssemugenyi, the club’s CEO says.

The team allowed players to stay home and are hoping the crisis ends soon so that they’re able to play again.

But Ssemugenyi wonders if teams will be allowed more time to prepare players for the remaining part of the season.

“It is obvious that players will be unfit but allowing them to return to action instantly could be dangerous,” he adds.