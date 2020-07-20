Bul must win something to justify big investment – chair

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman

Ronald Barente exudes the calmness of a sailor. Perhaps it is the experience of his job at Bidco Uganda Ltd that requires him to take the boat to Kalangala island, where the oil and detergent makers have a palm tree plantation, from time to time.

But Barente was not sailing when he sat down with Daily Monitor last week to share his vision for Bidco Uganda Ltd (Bul) football club. The health and safety manager at Bidco was in November last year elected to steer the StarTimes Uganda Super League club’s fortunes in the topflight for the next four years.

Ultimately, that is where Barente faces an invisible storm. In that whirlwind is Shs1.5b for running Bul for a year – a staggering amount for a club that has not won a trophy of any kind since their promotion to the topflight in 2011.

“For someone to invest such amount in sports, it means they love it,” said Barente of the Bul budget that is among the top four alongside league champions Vipers and institutional clubs KCCA (over Shs2.2b) and URA (about Shs1.8b).

Winning or improving for the fortunes of Bul in UPL, Barente adds, will make it possible for his administration to “ask for like Shs5b since good performance can make the financiers listen to bigger proposals.”

Stadium for Bul

Among Barente’s big proposals include laying infrastructure for Bul, something he underscores would ultimately benefit Jinja City, Busoga and the country at large.

“My dream is to at least leave something behind for Busoga, for Bul and for Uganda, to have a stadium,” he said. “That is possible; how we can realise this dream depends on how well we perform and manage to get sponsors.”

This paper understands Bul started plans to invest in own stadium after challenges that saw the club shift homes from Kakindu to Bugembe and then last year to Njeru.

Barente declined to commit on the matter, only saying they were in talks with “some people in Jinja and Iganga” and that they had visited potential grounds for the envisaged stadium.

Last week, Bul announced they were returning to Bugembe stadium.

“We’ve been moving a lot and that’s not good for the stability of the club or for the fans,” Barente said. “Next you could have been hearing that Bul are hosting their home games in Kabale, how would that benefit the club?”

He said they have entered a five-year agreement with Busoga Kingdom that will see Bul use Bugembe as their home. Barente is confident that the issues that forced them out of Bugembe in the past will not crop up.

“We made it clear that football will take precedent and the kingdom will not interfere with this,” he said.

The club previously left the stadium after the owners allowed in concerts and crusades, events that would damage the football turf.

Changes and ambitions

Since defeating then incumbent Silver Aliasi in polls last year, Barente has undertaken restructuring that has seen several heads roll, including that of club chief executive Saleh Salmin, who was replaced with Ahmed Kongola.

Kongola crossed from Busoga United, a rival club that outwitted Bul home and away in UPL last season. Busoga United finished fourth in the 2019/20 campaign with 42 points, two places and six points above Bul.

For Bul to get their acts together means more than just securing a home ground in Jinja City; they must recruit talents to do the real job on the pitch.

“We have had issues with the way we do our transfers that has hurt us a lot in the previous seasons,” he said. “We haven’t focused on the young talents that Busoga is gifted with. We were the champions of Under 19 league, but how many of those young talents are in the senior team?”

However, he urged youngsters in junior teams not to sacrifice academics for sports. He said: “A kid who does not want to study should not be here; we are looking at the papers after soccer.”