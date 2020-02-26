Champions UCU look to maintain perfect UFL start

By Elvis Senono

Uganda Christian University (UCU) last season went through the group stages of the Pepsi University Football League (UFL) unscathed.

They will be looking to repeat the trick this time round when they play their second group game of this year’s competition when they travel to Sendi Pitch Wankulukuku to take on Kampala International University (KIU) this afternoon.

UCU won their opening Group B fixture against Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) beating them 2-0 at home in Mukono thanks to a brace by Geoffrey Gagganga.

“The team is ready and relaxed. We are taking it one game at a time as we look to get out of the group stage and defend our trophy. KIU is a team we have faced before and you expect good football tomorrow,” coach Kintu Mwera stated.

The two teams have faced each other six times with UCU winning twice and KIU once. Their most recent meeting was in 2017 in the group stage of the competition with both games ending in 1-1 draws.

That season KIU failed to make it out of the group stage and has since been unable to.

For Kampala International University coach Akabway Geoffrey, tomorrow’s game is a chance to continue the KIU football revival having started the season with a 2-1 away win over Kumi.

Advertisement

“UCU are reigning champions and have always been a tough team to play. The last time we met the game ended in a draw but this time round we need a win and that is what we are going for,” Akabway added.