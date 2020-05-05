By GEORGE KATONGOLE

Nearly seven weeks into the lockdown, coaches of lower league teams say they are battling hunger because they did not receive food rations.

This after Fufa donated 12.5 tonnes of rice to the National Task Force which they later distributed to football players and officials in the Uganda Premier League, Big League, Women Super League and Women Elite League.

“Fufa gave food to only players and yet the coaches were not considered,” Richard Makumbi, the coach of Big League side Mbale Heroes Kiboga Young, said over the weekend.

Katwe United coach Allan Kabonge was the first to raise the red flag claiming that after missing a salary for three months, the lockdown left him without options to buy food.

“When we broke off after the government directive, we even had to improvise on transport to get home,” Makumbi, who confessed to depleted savings, added.



Not profit sharing

Yet Fufa omitted two groups of its stakeholders; coaches and referees. A referee who spoke on grounds of anonymity for fear of being reprimanded said he was bothered why they did not receive any food.

Around 2,000 players and club officials benefitted from the Fufa donation. But Fufa president Moses Magogo had earlier in a social media response said that they had capacity for players without a sound explanation for the omission of other groups.

“Professional football means the player does not do anything else but play football and therefore earns from nowhere but from football. Which cannot be said to any other groups of stakeholders. Referees are very important but we are not sharing a profit here but supporting those that are no longer earning because football stopped,” Magogo said in a widely shared Facebook response.



Uncertainty

Like many others whose plight is no different, Makumbi is caught at his Lugazi home with the fear of an uncertain future as he cannot go to his garden in Mbale. Using the local adage, Munno mukabi, meaning a friend in need, Makumbi stressed the need for food rations.

“For us in the lower league, we are so vulnerable because just a few teams can afford to pay,” Makumbi, who earned himself a tag of ‘promotion king’ for helping more than a dozen teams to the top flight, said.

He is optimistic that football will return soon but with players who have been suffering through this period, motivation to play would have dwindled. “Players, too, are in a rough situation. When work returns you wonder how they will still remain loyal when most were abandoned under quarantine,” he added.



Traumatising

Douglas Bamweyana, who was replaced by Timothy Ayiekoh at Maroons just weeks before the lockdown is mainly concerned about the mental challenges the pandemic could bring along.

“Apart from getting food or lack of it, there are serious challenges of mental health. Teams must be prepared for that because the lockdown may traumatise some players deeply,” Bamweyana noted.

Psychiatrists have already expressed fears of adverse post-Covid-19 mental health consequences that can come with financial losses leading to depression, anxiety and substance use.

Derrick Kizza Mbuga, the executive director of Mental Health Uganda, said last week that Covid-19 has already accelerated fear, confusion, stress, anxiety, worry and other symptoms of mental illness.