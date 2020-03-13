By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Uganda's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifiers against South Sudan earlier scheduled later this month will not take place.

This is after continental soccer body, Caf, announced on Friday evening that they had postponed matches day three and four due to increasing global cases of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Women's U-20 World Cup qualifiers earlier scheduled this month have also been called off, so have next month's Women's Afcon 2020 qualifying ties.

"Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic," reads Caf statement, which added that "Caf has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice:

"(The) Total Afcon 2021 qualifiers - match Day 3 and 4 scheduled for 25 - 31 March 2020, Fifa Women's U-20 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for 20 - 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020 (and) Women's AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.

"A new schedule shall be announced in due time."

Uganda top Group B with four points after two matches, with Burkina Faso second because of inferior goal difference.