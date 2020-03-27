Covid-19: Fufa confident season will be completed
Friday March 27 2020
Local soccer body, Fufa, say now is not the time to worry about who will be champions or relegated in the event the season is cancelled, but to focus on safety first.
With the 32-day ban on sporting activities because of the Coronavirus pandemic ending at least April 20, the football season can still be completed within their usual May calendar schedule.
Yet, we are dealing with a stubborn virus whose prevalence and rapid spread leave planning only in tentative form, with no guarantees that all will be conducive by then.
But Fufa president Moses Magogo remains confident all should be well.
“At the moment,” Magogo told Daily Monitor, “There is no indication we shall not be able to finish the five rounds of matches remaining but again this is just as of now.”
Statutes could come into play
“In event that we can’t finish the season, the Fufa Competitions Rules have provided for this scenario although I don’t think we will need to evoke these provisions.”
Article 91 of Fufa statutes on unforeseen contingencies and force majeure says that
“The Executive Committee shall have the power to decide on all cases of force majeure and on all matters not provided for.
“Such decisions (are) to be made according to right and justice, taking into account the relevant regulations of Fifa and Caf.”
Vipers SC currently lead champions KCCA by four points, at 54, with five matches to go.
On how Fufa themselves are coming to terms with the whole situation, Magogo said “It is too early to sound any bells.
“Definitely, there is a major disruption already in the international and national football calendar.
“But the impact and magnitude can only be discussed when we are able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t think that time is now.”
Yet, the danger of clubs running their budgets low and players and staff likely being collateral damage remains should the stay-home preventive measures continue longer than anticipated.
Wait and see game
How is Fufa prepared to handle that? “We have not assessed neither discussed the impact of the Coronavirus challenge and possible intervention in the ability of Fufa.
“But in desperate and unplanned times like these, there must be a balance between the rights and the reality. We will give a full focus on the matter when the time comes.
“When the future becomes more certain than it is now, we will engage the internal and external stakeholders, and government is the biggest external stakeholder of football.”
Magogo rallied Ugandans and the entire human race to remain vigilant but not pessimistic.
“Let us follow the guidelines of H.E the President, the Ministry of Health and WHO. It is a race of humanity against the virus. Together, we shall triumph.” It’s, indeed, everyone’s war.
STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE 2019-2020
SCHEDULED REMAINING FIXTURES
Match Day 26 (May 5-6, 2020)
SC Villa vs. KCCA
Vipers vs. Busoga United
Proline vs. URA
Onduparaka vs. Bright Stars
Kyetume vs. BUL
Mbarara City vs. Tooro United
Express vs. Wakiso Giants
Police vs. Maroons
Match Day 27 (May 8-10)
Tooro United vs. Vipers
Kyetume vs. Maroons
Onduparaka vs. Proline
Bright Stars vs. Express
Mbarara City vs. SC Villa
BUL vs. Police
KCCA vs. Busoga United
URA vs. Wakiso Giants
Match Day 28 (May 12-16)
Proline vs. Mbarara City
Express vs. BUL
Police vs. Onduparaka
SC Villa vs. Kyetume
Wakiso Giants vs. KCCA
Maroons vs. URA
Busoga United vs. Tooro United
Vipers vs. Bright Stars
Match Day 29 (May 19-20)
Kyetume vs. Bright Stars
Police vs. Busoga United
Express vs. Vipers
Proline vs. Wakiso Giants
BUL vs. Tooro United
Mbarara City vs. URA
Onduparaka vs. KCCA
SC Villa vs. Maroons
Match Day 30 (May 23 - SUPL
Champions Crowning Ceremony)
Busoga United vs. Proline
Express vs. Kyetume
KCCA vs. BUL
Maroons vs. Mbarara City
Tooro United vs. Bright Stars
URA vs. Onduparaka
Vipers vs. Police
Wakiso Giants vs. SC Villa
