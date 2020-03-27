Covid-19: Fufa confident season will be completed

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Local soccer body, Fufa, say now is not the time to worry about who will be champions or relegated in the event the season is cancelled, but to focus on safety first.

With the 32-day ban on sporting activities because of the Coronavirus pandemic ending at least April 20, the football season can still be completed within their usual May calendar schedule.

Yet, we are dealing with a stubborn virus whose prevalence and rapid spread leave planning only in tentative form, with no guarantees that all will be conducive by then.

But Fufa president Moses Magogo remains confident all should be well.

“At the moment,” Magogo told Daily Monitor, “There is no indication we shall not be able to finish the five rounds of matches remaining but again this is just as of now.”

Statutes could come into play

“In event that we can’t finish the season, the Fufa Competitions Rules have provided for this scenario although I don’t think we will need to evoke these provisions.”

Article 91 of Fufa statutes on unforeseen contingencies and force majeure says that

“The Executive Committee shall have the power to decide on all cases of force majeure and on all matters not provided for.

“Such decisions (are) to be made according to right and justice, taking into account the relevant regulations of Fifa and Caf.”

Vipers SC currently lead champions KCCA by four points, at 54, with five matches to go.

On how Fufa themselves are coming to terms with the whole situation, Magogo said “It is too early to sound any bells.

“Definitely, there is a major disruption already in the international and national football calendar.

“But the impact and magnitude can only be discussed when we are able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t think that time is now.”

Yet, the danger of clubs running their budgets low and players and staff likely being collateral damage remains should the stay-home preventive measures continue longer than anticipated.

Wait and see game

How is Fufa prepared to handle that? “We have not assessed neither discussed the impact of the Coronavirus challenge and possible intervention in the ability of Fufa.

“But in desperate and unplanned times like these, there must be a balance between the rights and the reality. We will give a full focus on the matter when the time comes.

“When the future becomes more certain than it is now, we will engage the internal and external stakeholders, and government is the biggest external stakeholder of football.”

Magogo rallied Ugandans and the entire human race to remain vigilant but not pessimistic.

“Let us follow the guidelines of H.E the President, the Ministry of Health and WHO. It is a race of humanity against the virus. Together, we shall triumph.” It’s, indeed, everyone’s war.

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE 2019-2020

SCHEDULED REMAINING FIXTURES

Match Day 26 (May 5-6, 2020)

SC Villa vs. KCCA

Vipers vs. Busoga United

Proline vs. URA

Onduparaka vs. Bright Stars

Kyetume vs. BUL

Mbarara City vs. Tooro United

Express vs. Wakiso Giants

Police vs. Maroons

Match Day 27 (May 8-10)

Tooro United vs. Vipers

Kyetume vs. Maroons

Onduparaka vs. Proline

Bright Stars vs. Express

Mbarara City vs. SC Villa

BUL vs. Police

KCCA vs. Busoga United

URA vs. Wakiso Giants

Match Day 28 (May 12-16)

Proline vs. Mbarara City

Express vs. BUL

Police vs. Onduparaka

SC Villa vs. Kyetume

Wakiso Giants vs. KCCA

Maroons vs. URA

Busoga United vs. Tooro United

Vipers vs. Bright Stars

Match Day 29 (May 19-20)

Kyetume vs. Bright Stars

Police vs. Busoga United

Express vs. Vipers

Proline vs. Wakiso Giants

BUL vs. Tooro United

Mbarara City vs. URA

Onduparaka vs. KCCA

SC Villa vs. Maroons

Match Day 30 (May 23 - SUPL

Champions Crowning Ceremony)

Busoga United vs. Proline

Express vs. Kyetume

KCCA vs. BUL

Maroons vs. Mbarara City

Tooro United vs. Bright Stars

URA vs. Onduparaka

Vipers vs. Police

Wakiso Giants vs. SC Villa