Deadly Vipers, KCCA leave Maroons, Police in disarray

By Elvis Senono

Leaders Vipers and reigning champions KCCA both picked maximum points for the first time in three games to extend their race for this season’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

Reigning KCCA were the first to deliver a 1-0 win over Police at the StarTimes Stadium that moved them to 49 points after 24 games.

The Venoms then delivered a more emphatic statement, recording their biggest win of the season by thrashing Maroons 5-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday to maintain their four point advantage at the top with six games left.

They got the all-important opening goal in first half stoppage time when Milton Karisa set up Allan Kayiwa for a tap in after a fast break.

Brian Nkuubi then added the second with a diving header from an Innocent Wafula cross five minutes after recess before setting up Karisa for the first goal of his second spell at the club.

Substitute Paul Mucureezi then scored another header this time off an Aziz Kayondo cross before Abraham Ndugwa added the fifth.

By then the result at Lugogo had already been decided in the 4.00pm kick-off off courtesy of a Herbert Achai well struck effort after Police defender Henry Katongole was robbed of possession on 20 minutes.

The much anticipated free-flowing football expected from either side thereafter did not materialize to leave the cops occupying the third and final relegation spot with 22 points after suffering their 13th defeat in 24 games.

Prisons side Maroons are just above them with 24 points but have now played a game more than Kyetume who are three points ahead in 12th position on the 16-team log.