Defining moment for Vipers as Kalanda lifts Red Eagles

By Elvis Senono & Denis Bbosa

All eyes will be on Vipers during this afternoon’s visit to Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso following an on and off display in the last three matches for the Uganda Premier League leaders.

Vipers coach Fred Kajoba believes the title quest is firmly on and will be eager to build on the emphatic 5-0 win over Maroons to establish a healthy six-point gap ahead of second placed KCCA who dropped points on Tuesday.

The tricky fixture could as well be a defining moment for Kajoba who has had a mixed start winning three matches and drawing twice in six games since his appointment at the end of January.

The run includes a 3-1 away loss to URA and for a team that tends to struggle in away games - and against compact teams like Wakiso Giants it is unlikely to be as straight forward meeting.

“We shall continue working on ourselves, our goal is to win the title. The boys have the attitude, they have the mindset and have to keep the mood they are in now. That is so important. At the end, we cannot do more than win our remaining games and that’s what we will try do,” Kajoba, who welcomes back striker Tito Okello, told the club website.

Tenth-placed Wakiso Giants, reeling from the 1-0 loss to Busoga United, are still adapting to life under new gaffer Deo Sserwadda and are aware that the relegation jaws are not far away from their reach after garnering only 29 points from 25 matches.

Advertisement

They will be without Lawrence Bukenya, Yasin Mugume, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Tom Masiko, Ibrahim Kiyemba and Duncan Seninde, the Purple Sharks feel they can avenge the first round 1-0 loss to Vipers at Kitende.

“We are facing a side with quality players and aiming at winning the title but we also have ambitions to save our season and the boys are aware of the importance of this game,” Sserwadda told the club website.

Arguably the most thrilling game of the day takes place at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, where lively URA host Abdallah Mubiru’s Police side that must win it bolster their survival hopes.

Victory can catapult Sam Ssimbwa’s side to joint third with Villa on 43 points.