Double joy for URA at Pilsner monthly awards

By George Katongole

The fine form of Cromwell Rwothomio Abang has seen him win the Pilsner player of the month award for January with his coach Sam Ssimbwa scooping the coach’s version.

Rwothomio grabbed five goals out of the nine scored by URA FC in in five Premier League games, including one in the Stanbic Uganda Cup and consistently caught the eye with his ability to convert chances.

The fan-voted accolade saw the 27-year-old edge out teammate Saidi Kyeyune and Police striker Ben Ocen with 49.2 per cent of online votes. And the former Paidha Black Angels star was thrilled.

“The healthy competition at the club has given me ground to perform and I look forward winning more in the future,” Rwothomio said.

Signed from relegated Paidha Black Angels, who are struggling for life in the Big League at a reported Shs25m last season, Rwothomio had a rough start including coach Ssimbwa questioning his arrival.

The highly billed West Nile province player was a hot cake at the time with speculations linking him to Kenya Commercial Bank of the Kenya Premier League and URA could not resist the temptation to have him among their ranks.

Advertisement

Ssimbwa’s month

Unbeaten in January, URA were the best team at the beginning of the second half and this quick turnaround from mid table to the fourth place earned coach Ssimbwa the plaudits.

URA overwhelmed SC Villa, Bul, Bright Stars and KCCA with only Tooro United FC escaping with a 1-1 draw.

Ssimbwa said the accolade was a big motivation.

“I am focused on winning as many games as possible as we play catch up to the leading clubs,” Ssimbwa said.

Background

Motivation. At the start of this season, Pilsner Lager signed a partnership deal worth Shs450m with the Star Times Uganda Premier League to award the competition’s best players and coaches for the next three years. The awards are named ‘Pilsner man of the match award’ and the monthly awards named ‘Pilsner player of the month award’ and ‘Pilsner coach of the month award’.

The Pilsner man of the match walks away with Shs100,000 after every match while monthly winners are awarded an accolade and Shs1m cash prize.