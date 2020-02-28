Dove remain without a win as Nyamityobora visit

By George Katongole

Things are looking fairly bleak at the Masindi-based Dove at the moment; nine matches into the second-tier Big League season and last year’s play-off finalists remain without a win. Six defeats means that Robert Sekweyama’s men sit rooted at the bottom of the table, with only three points.

Incredibly, their abysmal record was worsened by a 4-2 derby loss on Sunday to Kitara exacerbating their misery. In fact, club officials did not talk about the loss but took time to digest the perimeter fence that was ravaged by the Kitara fans that outnumbered the local followers.

They go into today’s game without defender Ivan Businge who was shown red on Sunday.

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom for Sekweyama who is confident of his team’s potential.

“We cannot judge our season on losing to Kitara. We have a fighting chance and we shall fight for Bunyoro’s pride,” Sekweyama said.

Yet Nyamityobora, who were boosted by a 4-1 win over Kigezi Homeboyz gained some momentum especially after losing most of their senior players. Team CEO Nasifu Dembe said they have now built a cohesive unit.

The Mbarara-based side begin the first instalment of their road games with a tie against Dove in Masindi before crossing to face Kitara on Sunday in Hoima.

Dove have a distraction of the Stanbic Uganda Cup something that could split their attention.