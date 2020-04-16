Emotional reactions for lockdown extension

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

Emotions amongst members of the Ugandan sports fraternity arguably hit the lowest ebb after a 21-day extension of the country’s lock-down in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, President Yoweri Museveni announced that the country would stay grounded for another three weeks, implying sports cannot take place at least, until May 5.

The initial 32-day lockdown announced on March 18 was due to end this Sunday. “To allow us to study the situation longer,” Museveni explained. “All other previous measures still stand,” he said.

As expected the extension received mixed reactions. “Tricky,” said Hamza Jjunju, the Chief Executive Officer for Express Football Club.

This Uganda Premier League (UPL) club has not played a league match since beating Maroons 1-0 on March 5.

“We have to re-plan,” said Jjunju, “Technical schedules that is; personalised training plans for all players, financial resource mobilisation and still technical decisions are to depend on new fixtures.”

“So soon, we must engage through online means to pave best way forward for the 21 days and new season at same time,” he added.

Sportsmen are feeling the heat too. “The situation is hard for us,” said Becca Mwanja, a professional golfer. “We have not been doing training but either way, this is for the good of all.

“We just have to keep training indoors. Worldwide, no sports is going on. This is pressing every sportsman in a way across the world. We will bear with the situation, stay safe and stay at home,” he added.

Several events like leagues in rugby, cricket and football are on hold whereas boxing nights will wait a little longer too. “The extension makes it worse but it is safer to ensure that we are all safe,” noted Uganda Cricket Association CEO Martin Ondeko.

“Some activities have not been affected but we can only know the extent once the lockdown stops,” he said. The national leagues were due to bowl off late last month. By the time the 21 days are over, sport will have waited to happen again for a total seven weeks.

“I cannot say I am opposed to the lockdown. But at the same time, it is very tough call on golf,” said Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Matsiko. “We were supposed to have tournaments that cannot take place now. We support the government call,” Matsiko stated.

Uganda was due to send a team of youngsters to Egypt for the All-Africa Junior Championship.

The senior national men’s team too was due a camp for continental engagements and UGU had, during this period, lined-up to launch the Uganda Golf Open and the Uganda Golf Tour.

Several other tournaments at different clubs in the central region and upcountry have either been put on hold or called off. “We call upon our athletes to keep fit, stay home and safe. This game will be alive when we survive this virus,” added Matsiko.

Similarly, national teams have missed major events like the Africa Cross-country Championships (Togo), Africa T20 Cup (Kenya) and Africa Nations Championships (Cameroon) which, too, were consequently called off. According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda had registered 55 cases with reportedly eight individuals recovering from the Coronavirus.