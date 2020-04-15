By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Micho Sredojevic is one of the several coaches holed up at their residences as they watch on the situation unfold.

Bar essential workers and support staff almost across the world, most of the workforce in all areas of life are either on a lockdown, remotely working or in restricted movement as the universe battles Coronavirus.

The former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes coach, currently boss of Zambia, would right now be in Cameroon for the Chan 2020 finals handling his first major assignment with the Chipolopolo.

By now, he would have also led Zambia in two ties of the Afcon 2021 qualifiers, plus returned to Uganda to play in the Pre-Chan friendly tournament.

But all that did not happen as the world shut travel and businesses halted in a combined effort to combat the pandemic.

Invisible yellow card

With people now locked in their homes, and not much happening elsewhere, Micho says the situation has brought mankind to his knees and forced him to reflect. “I believe this Covid-19 is like an invisible yellow card we have got from God and Mother Nature,” the Serbian, a darling to Ugandans, told Daily Monitor.

“In that regard, I would like to say that we need to do some introspection as humanity, what we have done wrong.

“We need to find ways out of this situation to reflect inside ourselves to be much better than we have ever been; to love life and respect the rules that are written anywhere and not allow any more time for what is happening to humanity to come back.”

Micho, who helped end Uganda’s four-decade absence from Afcon finals with the 2017 Gabon appearance, added: “I strongly believe that all of us being in isolation and quarantine we have enough time to think about everything and to bounce back stronger, and be hungry for football.

Life first

“I personally believe that African football will come back strong after this break in terms of club and national football. “For the people out of football we need to heal their souls with football. For us within football, we need to find a way and be hungry and bounce back extremely strong to help a humanity recovering from the trauma and torture of Covid-19.”

The 50-year-old coach admits the “postponement of Afcon qualifiers and Chan tournament due to the Covid-19 has been a huge setback for all of us working in football,” but that “We need to understand that no football is more important than human lives.” For now, the game can only look on with optimism.

MICHO’S NOTABLE HONOURS With SC Villa (2001-2004)

Two league titles, Kakungulu Cup

Cecafa Cup

With Al Hilal (2010-2011),

Caf Champions League semis in 2011,

Caf Confederation Cup semis in 2010

With Uganda

2015 Cecafa,Qualifying for 2017 Afcon

Coaching at 2017 Afcon