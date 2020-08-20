Exifa body chairman Mayanja calms fears amid scepticism

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

Jackson Mayanja is coming under pressure to revise the composition of the Ex-internationals Football Association (Exifa) for its narrow scope.

The former players have in the past had the reputation of being sly against the Fufa administration which led them to be branded savage. But Mayanja, who was recently appointed the interim chairman of their umbrella body said their efforts cannot be “dragged down because they are handling essential business”.

Dissenting voices have branded his committee as selfish. URA goalkeeping coach Stephen Kiggundu said they (Exifa) were disguising as protectors of the interests of former players yet they are presenting selfish interests.

“Those are self-seekers. Why are they only talking about ex-internationals and not all former players?” Kiggundu said. He said while it is the start, the future “may well hinge” on the initial objectives. Mayanja, also the technical manager at Kyetume acknowledged the concern but stressed that “as far as I am concerned, we are acting in the interests of all former footballers”.

And he added that he was “a bit bewildered” that respected players like Buwembo (Ibrahim) are against the arrangement.

He said: “That question cannot be raised now. Former footballers are all over the country. We shall accommodate everyone in the football family once we are established.” Mayanja said stressing that the important activity at hand is constitutional review as they make baby steps towards working on the welfare of former players.

Fufa and the ex-internationals have had an edgy relationship with their wings clipped losing membership to the Fufa assembly. Internal bickering was another biting concern.

Stinging criticism

Founded in 1975, this body was phased out in 2012 and it has taken stinging criticism of Fufa’s treatment of former players to return eight years later under close scrutiny. There could be no better time as incumbent Moses Magogo rallies troops ahead of the 2021 re-election and former players are seen as convenient allies.

The composition of the committee is a great concern to Fufa as Patrick Ntege, a de facto president before he was taken into Fufa, is joined by Philip Obwiny (vice treasurer), who was in company of Mohamood Kateregga and Dan Walusimbi (project manager) as they took Fufa to court in 2014.

George Ssimwogerere, (Mayanja’s deputy), writes a weekly column in a local paper with scathing attacks against Fufa. He described the formation of the association as “one step up”.

But Mayanja stresses that: “We cannot talk about history now. We have to streamline our activities and get Fufa and government recognition. This could be a step forward in regaining our place in the general assembly.”

Ex-internationals committee

President

Jackson Mayanja

Vice President

George Ssimwogerere

Secretary

Gibby Kalule

Vice Secretary

Kefa Kisala

Treasurer

Sam Ssimbwa

Vice Treasurer

Philip Obwiny

Organising Secretary

Patrick Ntege

Assistant Organising Secretary

Umaru Senoga

Project Manager

Daniel Walusimbi

Assistant Project Manager

Dan Ntale

Public Relations Officer

Andy Mwesigwa

Assistant Public Relations Officer

Dan Mubiru

Welfare

Charles Baker Masiko

Women Representatives

Majidah Nantanda

Christine Wanyana