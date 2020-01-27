Express, Wakiso roll on as Police see blues

By Elvis Senono

Last season’s deep Stanbic Uganda Cup run that ended with a semifinal shootout loss to Bright Stars is one of the reasons that helped extend George Ssimwogerere’s tenure as Express coach.

And while the Red Eagles might still be four rounds away from reaching that stage, yesterday’s progression to the round-of-32 is similarly expected to ease some pressure on the under-fire coach.

This followed their 3-0 win over third tier St. Mary’s at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium yesterday.

The latter had surprisingly opted to have the game played at a ground still regarded as home to their opponents. And they were duly made to pay for that decision with Frank Kalanda, captain Disan Galiwango and Doka Mweru scoring within 50 minutes to hand Express a second consecutive win since the 6-1 drubbing by Police.