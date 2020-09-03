Express say Fufa ruling on the Disan Galiwango case should serve as a warning to players and clubs who do not respect contracts.

The Fufa Dispute Resolution Chamber concluded in the case in which the Red Eagles were challenging Galiwango’s move to Vipers that the player had breached an agreement with Express.

Galiwango was henceforth ordered to pay Express a total cost of Shs25m before he can get a playing license.

“We let football win,” Express Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa, who says he expected the decision, told Daily Monitor, “At least he has not gone for free and others should learn to respect contracts.”

On their part, Vipers are distancing themselves from the case, insisting that Galiwango’s contract with Express had expired when they signed him.

“But as our player now,” Vipers spokesperson Abdu Wasike told this newspaper, “We shall support him.”

Fufa’s ruling concluded that Galiwango should refund the Shs15m he signed on a pre-contract with Express. “Disan is (also) ordered to pay compensation for breach of his obligations vis-à-vis the club, Express FC, under the preliminary contract/pre-contract in the amount of UGX10m,” reads in part the ruling.

“Disan shall not be issued a player’s licence until the total amount of UGX25m (is paid to Express).

How he ended at Vipers

Prior to Galiwango’s unveiling via video on a four-year contract by Vipers on July 1, the defender had been a long-standing subject of a move to KCCA.

But because Express had committed Galiwango to a written agreement in November last year to extend his stay at Wankulukuku for two years, it proved difficult for KCCA.

KCCA were even willing to refund Express the Shs15m the Red Eagles had given Galiwango, 22, to sign that extension agreement last year.

But the Red Eagles chairman, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, made it clear to KCCA or any other suitors they had to transact business on Express’ terms.

Kitende-based Vipers had been laying in wait.