Fifa intervene in ‘soap opera’ Ivorian election squabble

By Agencies

Fifa has ordered the cancellation of a general assembly of the Ivorian Football Federation (Fif), which had been called to vote on replacing the commission handling a presidential election.

The vote has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting, attracting international attention because Fif had appeared to be trying to freeze out Didier Drogba as a potential candidate.

A Fifa emergency committee ruled the electoral commission was “suspended for serious shortcomings” and scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on August 29 to install another commission.

However, in a letter dated August 21, Fifa told Fif “the emergency committee is not competent to suspend the Fif electoral process” – which must resume without delay.