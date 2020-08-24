Fifa intervene in ‘soap opera’ Ivorian election squabble
Fifa has ordered the cancellation of a general assembly of the Ivorian Football Federation (Fif), which had been called to vote on replacing the commission handling a presidential election.
The vote has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting, attracting international attention because Fif had appeared to be trying to freeze out Didier Drogba as a potential candidate.
A Fifa emergency committee ruled the electoral commission was “suspended for serious shortcomings” and scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on August 29 to install another commission.
However, in a letter dated August 21, Fifa told Fif “the emergency committee is not competent to suspend the Fif electoral process” – which must resume without delay.
Drogba officially submitted his candidacy for the presidency on August 1 after struggling to find the required sponsor.
In addition to Drogba, Idriss Diallo, former third vice-president of the Fif, supported by the Football Players’ Association, as well as the current vice-president of the Federation and president of the League Sory Diabate had already submitted their candidacies.