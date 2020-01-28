Fifa pledges more funds as Fufa opens new offices

By Denis Bbosa

The joy of acquiring a new swanky and expansive office space was visible on the grinning faces of all Fufa employees and football stakeholders at large. Yet the best news was to come from the chief guest of the day, Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura, who promised more financial aid to Ugandan football –through the Fifa Forward Programme (FFP).

“You have all our support and more money will be coming to you way as long as you spend it wisely. Finding the money when you’re doing a great job is not hard but the key issue is trust,” Samoura told elated Fufa officials soon after commissioning the new two buildings at their Mengo offices yesterday.

After meeting the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and having a guided tour of the federation offices, Samoura praised the ‘fast rate at which Ugandan football is growing’ and called on the inline ministers and government to work on the sports law and development of the game.

Fufa CEO Edgar Watson took the invited guests through the chronology of the acquisition and renovation of the two buildings worthy $8034000 (roughly Shs2.9b).

“This project has been in two phases; the procurement and renovation which has cost $8034000. We are left with the e-project that is aimed at digitally connecting the three buildings,” Watson revealed.

He assured Samoura that after this development and the ongoing Kadiba project they will be submitting in their proposal to Fifa fore projects on education, women football and beach soccer.

Fufa president Moses Magogo also chest thumped for the achievement.