Flawed preps as Express, Maroons fight relegation

By Elvis Senono

Pulling in the same direction is what you would expect from a team involved in a relegation struggle.

That however hardly seems to be the case as Express and Maroons meet in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) this evening in Luzira as they look to steer away from relegation talk.

Maroons are placed just above the relegation places in 13th position with 24 points but talk ahead of their game has been about an ultimatum given to coach Douglas Bamweyana to win or face the dreaded sack.

This followed a dismal run of one win in nine second round games with six of those being defeats.

Some have attributed the run to the youthful but authoritarian Bamweyana falling out with some players.

The former SC Villa and Express coach has also been vocal against some of the officiating against his side and was fined shs1m last month for “misconduct” towards match officials following a 2-1 loss to Bright Stars.

Eagles nest on fire

Express have fared slightly better and are four ahead of Maroons winning twice and drawing once in their last four games league games since Wasswa Bbosa replaced George Ssimwogerere as head coach.

The lead up to today’s game has however been dominated by reports of Bbosa informing some players they are surplus to requirements.

This prompted a tweet by one of the affected players Hamdan Nsubuga to seek audience with club chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka through a tweet.

“I know what isn’t right but I was seeking for some clarity. I am Sorry then if I offended you people and the entire Express Fc fraternity,”Nsubuga stated.

Kiwanuka then responded by ordering the player to arrange a meeting with club CEO Hamza Jjunju who told the Daily Monitor he was yet to hear from the player.

“As the club we are waiting for the player to use the right avenues to express himself but we have not heard from him yet,” Jjunju said.

