Former URA CEO Kulubya shows keen interest in Vipers job

By DENIS BBOSA

KAMPALA- Less than a fortnight after the vacant Vipers CEO role was advertised, experienced football personalities are applying for the top job in a bid to beat the May 29 deadline.

The biggest name to show keen interest is Edward Kulubya, an ex-Fufa official who excelled in the same CEO role for four years at URA FC before quitting in 2018 to pursue a Master’s degree in Public Health from Teesside University, United Kingdom majoring in sports and physical science.

Even before the final shortlist for potential candidate is drawn, Edward Kulubya’s resume is hard to ignore because he literally meets the requirements highlighted by Vipers.

Kulubya, 33, was ushered into football management by Lawrence Mulindwa, Moses Magogo, Edgar Watson and Ali Ssekatawa and believes his education qualifications will come in handy.

Qualified & equipped

“This Master’s accolade is the latest evidence that I have the leadership, management strategies and cutting edge interventions towards sports organisations and community development. I also got a unique experience working with in multicultural environment,” said Kulubya.

At URA, he set up the club’s 10 years Strategic Plan 2016-2026, secured the club’s first sponsorship deal (Hema Beverages Limited), strengthened the club secretariat and coaching staff, empowered players economically through different business ventures such as the boda boda project and initiated URA regional tours to market the club brand across Ugandan and the East African region.

Kulubya, who earned his Bachelor of Science degree in sports and leisure management at Kyambogo University is also credited for starting the club youth side and facilitating former players like Simeon Masaba and Augustine Nsumba to take up coaching badges.

“Serving football is egocentricity, and I look forward to a greater football working environment in this country. Football today is a manifold game which requires variety of experience at all levels,” he adds. Vipers seeks a team leader, accounting officer, strategist and resource mobiliser in new CEO, attributes that Kulubya believes he can readily offer with his chain of business and sports connections.

Meanwhile Ivan Kakembo, who replaced Kulubya at URA but was sacked last year, is also contemplating throwing his hat in the ring.

“I’m studying the situation and other available options but I would have liked to apply because Vipers is a big club,” the ex-SC Villa CEO said.

URA, Buganda interest

Although Kulubya is applying for the Vipers job, there is still hope that his former side URA may turn to him after Bridget Nakayenga’s three-month acting period elapsed.

“We are waiting for the Covid-19 lockdown to end so that we advertise the CEO job. It will go through the formal procedures of the best applicant winning, may be Kulubya can be that person,” Ian Rumanyika, URA Ag. Assistant Commissioner Public & Corporate Affairs, revealed. At the same time Buganda Kingdom also advertised the Sports Marketing role for which he is a leading candidate.