Fresh row as KCCA resume Cup pursuit

By ELVIS SENONO

KCCA FC manager Mike Mutebi is one of the few coaches on the domestic scene who detests fixture congestion.

This has often seen his side play without some key players who are often caught between playing for parent club or responding to national team call-ups.

But with a Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal at stake and his team ravaged by injuries, Mutebi was in uncompromising mood regarding players’ availability ahead of his side’s game away to Doves at Katushabe Grounds in Masindi.

“We can only be disappointed by Fufa and their coaching team for not allowing players to come and join us. But, even then, the players that are available will be able to serve and see that we progress,” Mutebi said ahead of today’s round of 16-team game.

Key players

KCCA are expected be without the quartet of Mustafa Kizza, Herbert Achai, Samuel Kato and Julius Poloto who are in camp with the Cranes’ team preparing for next month’s Chan tournament.

“We’ll look to our development side and include Sunday Opio, Pius Ssebulime, Elvis Mwanje, and Joram Otim. We’ll always be able to fill the gap,” added Mutebi, who is also without injured Mike Mutyaba, Sam Ssenyonjo, John Revita, Muzamir Mutyaba and Nicholas Kasozi.

KCCA play a Doves side that is bottom of Rwenzori Group in Fufa Big League and reached this stage after wins over Kasese New Villa and Water.

Uganda cup round of 16

Today

Doves vs KCCA Katushabe Ground, Masindi