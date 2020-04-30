Fufa Big League: Ssekabuuza hopes for Plascon survival

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

For relegation threatened Plascon FC, when the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, there is going to be a reckoning, says head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza.

Since the March 18 lockdown in keeping with government guidelines on social distancing started biting, this became an unwelcome break for teams in the relegation zone of the Fufa Big League and Ssekabuuza says Plascon will have to scramble to recuperate.

“When action resumes, we must come up with solutions to the problem of relegation,” Ssekabuuza said.

Before Covid-19 became real, Plascon already faced major challenges having parted ways with coach Angelo Lonyesi as the club remained without a win.

The situation is dire. With just 10 points past the halfway mark, Ssekabuuza said survival would help them plan better for next season. “Avoiding relegation will help us for bigger things,” he adds.

Promoted to the Super League as Bugembe Sadolin in 2014 with three games to play, it took the Jinja side just two seasons in the topflight before they were relegated at the end of 2016/17 term.

They have since struggled to pick up. Yet last season they were close to earning promotion before losing the final spot to Kyetume.

Team CEO Tom Ocen, who works as a Senior Machine Operator at the paints plant blamed the players for being below par on top of weak transfer activity.

Lonyensi, who had picked the team from relegation last season eventually ending in the playoffs had renewed the team’s hopes.

But the experience of Norman Ogik and Fred Segujja has not helped either as Ssekabuuza took over. It must be a frustrating time for Plascon, one of the teams that pays above average with most players earning at least Shs500,000.

Yet their biggest problem could be lying in the absence of structures. New coach Ssekabuuza will bank on newbies Hakim Sekitto (Proline), Juma Katende, Brian Ezama (Bright Stars), goalie Herman Ssekyewa (Onduparaka) and strikers Henry Kitegenyi and Robert Ssentongo for survival since the squad was cut to 22 players.