Fufa to deliver relief food rations to individual players

By DENIS BBOSA & JOHN BATANUDDE

There is a genuine reason for a large section of Ugandan football stakeholders to smile amidst this ravaging Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Yesterday, Federation of Uganda Sports Associations (Fufa) stepped up to support the nationwide campaign to contribute to the National Task Force by donating 12.5 tonnes of rice that will benefit fans, coaches and players.

While handing over the food relief to the Minister in Charge of General Duties Mary Karooro Okurut, Fufa president Moses Magogo revealed the donation will also cater for over 2,000 football players and officials in the Uganda Premier League, Fufa Big League, Fufa Women Super League and Fufa Women Elite League country wide, who are no longer earning as there is no action currently.

“We have contributed to the President’s call with the ‘small’ contribution of 12.5 tonnes of rice for the fans.

“We have also asked for permission to give food to players in first and second division (girls and boys),” he added.

Daily Monitor independently learned that the 2.5 tonnes is to be distributed to the fans while the remaining 10 tonnes will be shared out amongst players and coaches countrywide.

Advertisement

“We would have loved to extend to other league division but this is our capacity.

“We are going to visit each player’s home to give the food rations,” Magogo stressed.

How players will access food

According to Fufa Communications director Ahmed Hussein Marsha, the federation has got the license to move to each player’s household and deliver the relief food.

“We have the contacts of all the players and coaches. We will move house to house and we will make sure that each of the over 2,000 players gets their package,” he stressed.

According to Okurut, donating rice was so crucial at the moment and she urged Fufa to keep preaching the gospel of exercise.

Follow suit

“I call upon all the sports loving members of the society who can make a contribution just like Fufa has done to follow suit,” State Minister for Sports Minister Hamson Obua revealed at the OPM offices yesterday.

Uganda Cranes and Al-Hilal-Sudan custodian Jamal Salim Magoola led way by donating donated 28 bags of posho to the vulnerable poor in Pallisa District.