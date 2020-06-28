Goalkeeper Onyango’s relief at PSL resumption greenlight

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Denis Onyango and the South African Football Federation (Safa) now know the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) will be completed.

But what they were still waiting on before we published this article was for the PSL to announce the resumption date so that Safa could communicate it to Caf and Fifa for action to begin. That will, however, not bother the Mamelodi Sundowns and Uganda Cranes number one goalkeeper - Onyango - that much after, at least, the restart was given a go ahead by the South African government on Thursday.

“We are still waiting for an official letter from the PSL to start training even though the minister of sports allowed us to start,” Onyango told this publicationon Friday.

“So we are still home but at least now we know we can play again. I think they (PSL) just need to supervise the training grounds first and see if it’s safe and then allow us to start.”

Asked if he ever expected to play again this season, given the uncertainty caused by Coronavirus in South Africa and the world, Onyango (pic inset) said it could even have been earlier.

“I actually thought it would have started long before this because we were given a green light when we started level three of the lockdown,” he explained. “But with contact sports you need to check first the safety of the players before you restart. “Also, looking at how the numbers (for Coronavirus cases) were growing, it made the process difficult. But at last, here we are.