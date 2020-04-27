Golden jubilee events: Coronavirus chaos keeps USPA guessing

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with disruptions to sporting events affecting the 50-year celebration events for journalists.

Uspa president Patrick Kanyomozi is wary that there will be massive disruptions to the local sporting calendars when the virus eases.

“Speaking of calendars,” Kanyomozi told Daily Monitor via email, “As USPA, most of our activities have been greatly affected. We can’t have monthly assemblies, we are not sure when we will have our annual awards gala and our 50 years celebration activities and annual road safety campaign.”

USPA was founded in 1970. In January, Kanyomozi announced that the 50-year celebrations will include awarding Uganda’s 50 all-time greatest sportsmen and women since 1970.

Kanyomozi’s biggest fear, however, is his members losing jobs.

“No doubt that many companies will have serious financial challenges after the crisis. That means advertising revenue media houses get will be very low, and this in most cases leads to cost-cutting.”