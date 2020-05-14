Government to save Namboole

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

The government has committed to the refurbishment of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, with Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni announcing plans were underway to “modernise the national stadium.”

The development, revealed by Sports minister Denis Hamson Obua yesterday follows fears that with Namboole failing Caf and Fifa standards tests, the national team, Uganda Cranes, would be forced to use facilities in neighbouring countries when World Cup qualifiers resume in October.

In the last six days, this newspaper has widely covered the state of Namboole and dilemma its fate was pushing the Cranes into, and on Wednesday led the rallying call with an Editorial “Save Namboole to host Cranes games,” imploring stakeholders not to send the national team and pride on a cross-border journey of shame.

But the government has made its move with Mrs Museveni saying the plans to refurbish the stadium “signals a new chapter in the efforts to get a modern stadium.”

The First Lady’s statement was read by Minister Obua at Namboole shortly after a tour of the facility.

Obua said funding of the refurbishment is yet to be assessed but the immediate works will include upgrading the dressing rooms, the pitch, floodlights and the media tribune to be able to host major events. The minister did not mention when construction works would start.

Namboole is the country’s only national stadium of international standard. It’s ownership is by the Ministries of Finance, and Education and Sports.

According to the stadium manager Jamil Ssewanyana, the most important thing at the moment is the goodwill from government to have the facility rehabilitated.

“When the first Lady considers it a priority, it shows that the goodwill is there. That is an important stage and I am relieved that government can acknowledge ownership of the stadium,” Ssewanyana said.

The long-term plan would be to make what looks like a complete overhaul on the sitting arrangement, establishing a canopy, an external perimeter fence and all other works related on enhancing fan experience and security.

Stadium redevelopment projects, like the one expected at Namboole, a stadium engineering works of the 1970s technology, are the construction equivalent of keyhole surgery. Integrating modern items will not be a mean feat. This type of job requires careful and lengthy planning.

Impact

A Caf report in April recommended that the lighting, dressing rooms, the media tribune and playing surface, must be upgraded to meet the playing standards for continental and World Cup qualifiers.

In the unlikely event that Namboole will not be ready when such qualifiers resume after the Covid-19 pandemic, St Mary’s Stadium Kitende or playing from outside the country are the available options.

St Mary’s Stadium was passed fit for Caf events. But its major challenges of an artificial turf and inadequate access which poses security concerns. The stadium’s sitting capacity is estimated at about 15,000.

To Fufa president Moses Magogo, the psyche Namboole gives to Uganda Cranes players could be lost. “Technically, we could look like guests away from Namboole where we hardly lose games,” Magogo says.

Fufa has embarked on two stadium projects with Kadiba expected to be used for training and league games because of its capacity and accessibility. Another is the proposed Lugazi Stadium. All of these projects remain in the long run.

Magogo insists that Namboole is about history, a place he calls divine where no team would want to dare Uganda.

Challenges

Ssewanyana estimates that Namboole’s capacity would shrink to about 35,000 people when it becomes an all-seater facility. “The specified recommendations are very tight and they would cut on our revenue, but we must keep up with the standards,” he said.

According to Magogo, it was a mistake to let Namboole take care of its maintenance. “Whoever suggested that to government is one of the biggest disservices this country has ever had. There must be a portion in the national budget to take care of such facilities,” he said stressing that facilities should be in the custody of the National Council of Sports (NCS).

But the NCS Act of 1964 is considered obsolete for such an undertaking.

Namboole’s major source of income remains the Cranes and league games, prayer gatherings as well as corporate functions among others.

But stadium tenants like Pioneer Buses, Umeme and Kabale Distributors, among others, have left management indebted.

According to Ssewanyana, the collected funds can only be used to pay staff and suppliers. But a handover report 23 years ago, indicated that the stadium was incomplete leaving some structures to fate.

SELECTED PUBLIC STADIUMS

*Mandela National Stadium Namboole

*Kakindu -Jinja, *Mbale Municipal Stadium

*Kakyeka - Mbale, *Pece - Gulu

*Nakivubo Stadium, *Buhinga - Kabarole

*St George - Tororo, *Booma - Hoima

*Masindi Stadium, *Lugogo Indoor Stadium

*Arua Hill Stadium, *Akii Bua - Lira

*Kasana Stadium - Luwero

*Inzikuru Stadium (formerly Barifa)

*Masaka Recreation Centre

*Kabale Municipal Stadium

*Oligoi International - Soroti