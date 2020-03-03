Grooming cause as East Africa Junior meet serves off

By Deus Bugembe

Duncan Mugabe burst onto the tennis scene as a teenager, he would go on to earn Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) points and rankings as a professional. But why hasn’t Uganda produced another player to follow Mugabe’s path to date?

According to Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) chairman Cedric Babu Ndilima, for a player to scale those heights a lot has to be done in the primary stages of a career.

Mugabe got exposed to pro routines at the age of 10 and while majority of the current crop might not afford that, there are feasible measures that can be implemented.

“We need to focus on coaching and while emphasizing fundamentals of the game early on in the youngsters’ careers. Coaching and tournaments are very important aspects,” he said while speaking to media at the launch of the fourth edition of the U-12 East African Junior Teams completion for that gets underway today at the Lugogo Tennis Club. “There is a lot of work going on to produce the names you are hearing of for example Winnie Birungi,”added Babu.

Six countries in Tanzania, Seychelles, Sudan, Burundi, Kenya and Ethiopia have Lugogo as their work station for the till Saturday competing for honours and qualification for the final event of the year that take place in September.

Uganda are defending champions in the girls ‘category after Flavia Namaganda, Eseza Muwanguzi and Paula Awino were class apart in Nairobi, Kenya last year. Troy Zziwa, Allan Otto and Junior Nyata ensured the boys won silver. Under the tutorship of coaches John Oduke and Edward Odocken for boys and girls respectively, gold will be priority.

The tournament has been boosted by a Shs 12m input from the National Council of Sports (NCS) on top of availing playing courts.

A round-robin and team format has been adopted for the regional showpiece with sides in two groups, from which the top two will qualify for the play off pool.