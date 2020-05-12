Handing Namboole affairs to NCS ‘won’t solve anything’

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Mandela National Stadium (MNS) agree with Fufa that the running of Namboole requires deeper and organised pockets, but disagree with suggestions that the facility should be handed over to the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Fufa president Moses Magogo last week told Daily Monitor that while the FA have – over time developed the human resource and capacity to manage related facilities - they do not have the financial muscle to take over Namboole.

“We have, therefore, proposed in the new sports law that let all government owned sporting infrastructure in Uganda be under the control of the NCS instead of various parties, inclusive of municipal and district land boards that have nothing to do with sports,” said Magogo.

The tests

Magogo added that just like some other countries, there should be “a vote in the national budget to maintain sports facilities. Namboole cannot generate resources to sustain itself.”

This was after news of Namboole being put on hold regarding hosting of Fifa and Caf engagements until they can improve flood lights, playing surface, upgrade dressing room and the media tribune among others. MNS managing director Jamil Ssewanyana, however, believes that transferring running of Namboole to NCS will not solve much as it stands.

“The stadium has got out-dated infrastructure – the bowl, halogen floodlights that consume a lot of power, electrical installations that are not readily available on the market, sanitary facilities need repair or change of plumbing installations,” explained Ssewanyana.

“Then the lack of a CCTV system and real time access controls (turnstiles) to monitor the stadium users on entering the stadium, during and after events,” he added.

Sports revenue only 35%

“This bad condition is aggravated by lack of adequate funds - generated internally - to enable management to invest and carry out regular maintenance and upgrade of the stadium.”

Hold it there Mr. Ssewanyana. What does money from sporting, churches, music and political events at the stadium do?

“The stadium-use rates are low meaning that it is not used to the maximum,” explained Ssewanyana.

“For example, despite being a sports facility, sports which is the stadium’s mandate only contributes about 35% of the revenues.

“The sports entities are also not in position to use the stadium facilities fully because they do not have the funds to hire the stadium facilities. Many times they fail to pay or request to use the facilities for free.”

Ssewanyana also attributes low usage to the stadium’s location, despite the convenient transport network from the city centre.

“This situation leads to the stadium’s inability to generate adequate revenues to sustain it, maintain and invest in the upgrade of its facilities. “Its revenues are far lower than the actual expenses which are highly minimized, and do not include capital development due to budgetary constraints.”

NCS speak

NCS corporate affairs officer Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo says that “while the current issues about Namboole are huge, they are only symptomatic of the problems we have with all sports facilities.

“Yes, under the law NCS has the mandate to develop sports, which may include facilities, but that is not the practice.”

Dhakaba added: “The challenge starts with ownership. You cannot be responsible for something you don’t own. Besides the Lugogo sports complex, we don’t own Namboole or any other sports facilities across the country.

“Secondly, government does not currently provide a vote to maintain or improve sports facilities. So facilities must sustain themselves or seek partnerships with private companies to do so.”

Way forward

Ssewanyana believes that being home – supposedly - to all national teams, the stadium needs to be fully funded by the government to enable it fulfil its mandate.

“The stadium will also require renovation and upgrade to meet international standards. Management has engaged the Ministry of Education and Sports on these matters and things are looking up.

“As a result of these engagements the Minister of State for Sports toured the National stadium in February this year to assess its condition and has made MNS a priority area for immediate attention.”

Officially opened in 1997, MNS was incorporated as a limited company in 1999 and classified under the Public Enterprise Reforms and Divestiture (PERD) in 2002, which regulates its disposal.

TO HOST CAF/FIFA MATCHES

Some Conditions for Namboole

• Improve playing surface

• Improve flood lights

• Upgrade dressing rooms

• Work on media tribune

Some conditions for Kitende

• Work on floodlights

• Work on access routes