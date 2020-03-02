IUEA impress, Kyambogo off UFL mark

By ELVIS SENONO

After a run of six games without a win in the Pepsi University Football League, International University of East Africa (IUEA) have now won two on the trot.

The latest result, a 3-2 away victory over Busitema University allowed them to take pole position in Group C with six points from two games.

Like in the 2-1 win over Kampala University (KU), they again had to come from behind after Geoffrey Otim gave the hosts an early lead on 13 minutes.

But Daniel Elimu levelled for IUEA two minutes later before adding his second after 26 minutes to give the visitors the lead.

Abraham Saudi then stretched IUEA’s lead before Vincent Sanya pulled one back for Busitema with 12 minutes left.

They remain with three points after two games although they can be overtaken should there be a winner between KU and UMU who meet later this week.

In Group B, 2018 champions Kyambogo who are playing their home games in Mukono, got off the mark with a thumping 4-1 win over Mbarara University of Science & Technology (Must) on Saturday.

The result moved the two side s level on three points after Kyambogo had opened the season with defeat to Kabale University.

“As I stated at the beginning, no group is easy and no team is easy. A lot of people assumed that ours is an easy group but the loss in Kabale was a wakeup call and I expect the team to be more serious,” Sserwadda said before the game against Must.

And his boys showed early intent with Peter Mukwata and Robert

Ssekidde scoring twice for a 3-0 halftime lead.

Tom Adeele added the fourth for Kyambogo before Lino Agaba netted a 90th minute consolation for Must who defeated University of Kisubi 2-1 in their first game.