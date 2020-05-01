Invest in sports technology, says UOC’s Blick

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

Technology has revolutionised sports globally with the biggest advancements noticeable in tracking athletes’ health.

Yet in Uganda, the more organised teams still rely on the burdensome paperwork to monitor athletes’ training, performance and injuries.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) boss William Blick has argued that the world has become a virtual place urging sports administrators to invest in technological tools.

Discussing how sports will be transformed, Blick said the biggest lesson has been better planning for athletes and their training programmes if they are to qualify for major events like Olympics, Commonwealth and Africa Games.

“Covid-19 has taught us that we can communicate more using online platforms. Meetings and trainings can all be online while specialists don’t have to come to Uganda anymore,” Blick told Daily Monitor.

Athletics has already embraced this trend by relying on training manuals from coaches abroad. Coaches based in Europe and the US normally send training programs with the athlete sending feedback through video calls. Sprinter Mildred Gamba says virtual training is the way to go because some facilities cannot be readily available in Uganda. She says, an athlete needs to invest in a good phone to keep up with the paces from coaches.

“Virtual training is very effective to elite or semi-elite athletes who are focused on what they want to achieve. Because one does not need to worry about travelling to another country,” Gamba says. Apps can become an athlete’s new companion.

Gamba’s favourite is Coach’s Eye which helps give feedback on technique. Other top Apps athletes can use for training are; Nike Training Centre, Freeletics, Endomondo and MyFitnessPal, among others.

But according to her experience, technology is more important to certain sports more than others after observations in Australia as an intern at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. “Swimmers, for example, can test their lactate levels, to change their body stream and acquire the best attires with technology,” she says adding that long distance running can also simulate high altitude conditions.

The paradox though is how sports retains its community role. Through outreaches, sports helps to reach the vulnerable people. Rita Aliguma, who runs a charitable grassroots football initiative in Acholi Quarters says the community is the heart of sports.

“You cannot take sports away from the people,” said Aliguma. UOC is working on sport for social development in refugee settlements. Uganda has 1.4m refugees.

gkatongole@ug.nationmedia.com