KCCA, Proline cede ground to rivals after stalemate

By Elvis Senono & Denis Bbosa

KCCA and Proline each passed up a glorious opportunity to gain maximum points playing out a dour goalless draw that could have serious implications for their respective Uganda Premier League ambitions this season.

With five games now left for KCCA, the result at Lugogo was a case of two points lost in their bid to retain the league title as they stand on 50 points three points behind leaders Vipers who play on Friday.

“We may not take the trophy but we are the best side in the league. All the club’s are operating at 45 percent but that doesn’t take away the fact that the league is competitive. It was a fair result, it’s points dropped making our task harder,” KCCA coach Mike Mutebi said of their situation.

While admitting defensive weaknesses in his team, Mutebi saw positives in tje performance of young goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi and the was again brutal in the assessment of his experienced players.

“You bring in a so called seasoned player (Simon Sserunkuma) and he does completely nothing. The young lads have done well to feel the gap. We shall fight on untill the last minute to return the title,” added Mutebi who was without Mustafa Kizza who is in Switzerland for trials as well as Mike Mutyaba who is with Cranes and Muzamir Mutyaba, John Revita who are injured as well as Gift Ali and Charles Lukwago who were suspended.

It was the same disappointing view for Proline coach Antony Bongole whose side are now level with Tooro and Police on 22 points at the bottom of the table.

“These are points lost, we had many chances but that is football, we shall fight on and I can assure you we shall survive,” Bongole vowed.

His team created the better goalscoring chances in a frantic end of an otherwise dull game.

Two chances fell to substitute Brian Omony whose slow reaction allowed Mwirusi and his defence to recover while Joseph Mandela and Hamis Kiiza also fluffed their chances.

At the other end Serunkuma and Sekisambu missed second half opportunities while Proline left back Richard Ajuna helplessly looked on as his intended clearance ended up on the crossbar of his team’s goal at the death.