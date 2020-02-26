KCCA, Vipers resume fight, Anukani’s star shines bright

By Elvis Senono & Denis Bbosa

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League is considered to have reached the business end of the season when title-chasing sides prefer to play mid table opponents rather than those at the bottom.

That is the scenario that leaders Vipers and pursuers KCCA find themselves in going into their match-day 24 games against Maroons and Police respectively.

Vipers with 50 points, hold a four-point advantage over reigning champions KCCA ahead of their game against a Maroons side whose coach Douglas Bamweyana is under pressure to deliver.

This followed a run of four defeats in five games that has seen them slide into the relegation fight where they hover just two points above the relegation places.

Vipers themselves are coming off a 3-1 defeat to URA in which divisions among the players was evident in a disjointed defensive display.

"I do believe in the squad and I think we’ve shown some great stuff this season. I’ve not had to say many times we were below par. Hardly at all, even when we didn’t get what we want, but the game against URA was one of those days. So I don’t think this is any time for harsh reactions and judgement across individuals or the team. It’s time for a look at a bit character, to see how our reaction is for Maroons,” coach Fred Kajoba said ahead of the game.

Advertisement

Proline fights on

At Lugogo, KCCA who drew against Express in their previous games, will try to keep pace with their title rivals against a Police side that occupies the third and final relegation spot just below Maroons.

Captain and Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago who was at fault for the goal conceded against Express is expected to sit this game out alongside John Revita.

“We take each game as important as it comes, we shall take tomorrow’s game seriously as possible. We know Police plays good football but we shall also play our way as we always do,” said KCCA first team coach Robert Kabuye. His team could again also be without forward Mike Mutyaba who was given time off to mourn his brother.

KCCA will have the backing of another Lugogo-based side in Proline who gave themselves a boost in the fight against the drop following a sublime double from Bright Anukani in a 2-1 win over Tooro.

The playmaker scored waltzed through the Tooro defense on 19 minutes before late run into the box saw him prod home Hakim Kiwanuka’s delivery in the second half. They then endured a few nervy moments with Richard Ajuna clearing on the line after Mike Kawooya scored an 86th minute penalty.