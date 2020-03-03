KCCA aim to close gap on leaders in Lugogo Derby

By Denis Bbosa

Second placed KCCA, the reigning Uganda Premier League kings, can ignite pressure on log leaders Vipers if they annihilate struggling basement boys Proline today and go one point within their reach.

With Fred Kajoba’s side not in action until Friday when they visit Wakiso Giants, KCCA victory at the StarTimes Stadium, would thrust the league into the much needed exhilaration with six games left to play.

It would also grant KCCA the Lugogo bragging rights since they share the home ground and football philosophy with their Proline ‘brothers’.

“We want to win and cut on Vipers’ lead. We are not entirely thinking about them but focusing on winning our remaining matches.

“Proline is fighting to avoid relegation and that means they will be tough but we shall do everything possible to get three points,” KCCA manager Mike Mutebi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

The 13-time league champions will be without their most on-form player Gift Ali due to accumulated cards as well as injured, John Revita, Charles Lukwago, Mike Mutyaba, Muzamir Mutyaba but Mutebi is confident his injury-hit team can still be too good for Baker Mbowa’s Proline side.

“I can give you one assurance; it will be a thrilling game for the fans. Proline has good players, almost the same age as KCCA players, they are young and determined.

“We are not scared of their best player (Bright Anukani) but thinking of how we can win,” he added.

If they replicate the intensity and urgency they used in dispatching Tooro United in their last match, Proline, at 21 points from 24 matches can leapfrog Tooro United and Police both tied on 22 points with victory. Mbowa believes a shock is on the cards if his boys respect but don’t fear KCCA.