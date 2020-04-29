By ELVIS SENONO

Mike Mutebi has since being re-appointed as KCCA manager given chance to a number of players who he deemed as bright prospects at the turn of the decade but largely failed to fulfil what appeared enormous potential.

On his return to KCCA in 2015, Mutebi consequently signed a number of players he had previously worked with mainly at SC Villa where he was appointed in December 2011 including Herman Wasswa, Isaac Muleme, Isaac Kirabira Lawrence Kasadha, Jackson Nunda among others.

The established cast of players such as Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Robert Sentongo, Vincent Kayizzi and Brian Majwega have also been given opportunity to further their careers at the StarTimes stadium in Lugogo.

And while some have turned out to be huge successes most notably Sserunkuma who topped league scoring charts in the 2016-2017, Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Sekisambu, others have continuously been blighted by injuries and poor form.

“I have given that generation a chance and it is perhaps time to also give that chance to the younger generation. Those who are around 18-22 years.

To fit that description, KCCA have already acquired Ashraf Mugume ‘Fadiga’ who impressed immensely under Abdallah Mubiru while on loan at Police but failed to get a regular starting spot at Vipers.

The former St. Mary’s Kitende captain who was part of the 2014 national Under-17 Cubs team that won many admirers was already training at Lugogo before the league break. He has now reunited with former teammates Julius Poloto and Samuel Kato with reports linking Bright Anukani and Pius Obuya to the club.

While Mutebi is a known admirer of the two forwards, he declined to fan speculation about the club’s particular transfer targets.

“Yes we are looking at that generation of players who are still willing to learn and work and achieve,” Mutebi added.

Among the players who could leave the club include the gifted Sadam Juma who has sometimes shown flashes of brilliance but consistently been dogged by a poor off the field lifestyle and injuries.

Former Vipers and Express teammate Simon Sserunkuma could also be headed for the exit as well as Nigerian striker John Odumegwu who has scored one league goal since since joining in September.

