KCCA close in after Mbarara hold Vipers

By ELVIS SENONO & DENIS BBOSA

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race is truly alive after contrasting fortunes for the contenders Vipers and KCCA after the latest round of games.

KCCA will be the happier of the two teams with their 2-0 away win over Kyetume helping them close the gap on leaders Vipers to two points.

Erisa Ssekisambu was the architect of the triumph setting up Sadat Anaku for his ninth minute opener before getting onto the score sheet himself with KCCA’s second goal at the stroke of half time.

Two points behind

The result allowed the reigning champions move to 41 points, two behind Vipers, who could only manage a goalless draw against Mbarara City at the latter’s adopted home ground in Bombo.

The game which marked Fred Kajoba’s debut since being appointed new Vipers head coach on Sunday saw the Venoms put up a slightly more coherent performance than that often witnessed under previous coach Edward Golola.

“We showed some fight today which was not the case when I watched the team play against Kyetume,” Kajoba stated.

But they were ultimately unable to break down an organised Mbarara side with Pistis Barenge and Swalik Ssegujja frustrating Vipers midfield and attack of Karim Watambala, Bobos Byaruhanga and Ibrahim Tembo.

Good result talk

This rendered forwards Fahad Bayo and Paul Mucureezi, who was playing against his former side, largely ineffective with the former replaced by Dan Sserunkuma but to no avail.

“Getting a point off Vipers is always a good result. We knew how they wanted to set up and we denied them space to hurt us,” Mbarara coach Brian Ssenyondo said of the result that lifted his side to eighth on the day.

Elsewhere, Onduparaka returned to winning ways with Julius Malingumu’s seventh goal of the campaign guiding them to a 2-1 home win over Busoga United that lifted them to third on the log.