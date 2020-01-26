KCCA survive butchermen

By Elvis Senono

A huge task awaits against KCCA, if regaining control of the city abattoir were to be measured by the butchermen’s performance in a Stanbic Uganda Cup round-of-64 stage football game on Friday.

The two parent organisations have been involved in a longstanding impasse with the latter no longer paying tax to the authority.

And for long periods, at the StarTimes Ground, the butchermen, who are in the third tier of Ugandan football, gave KCCA a run for their money before succumbing to a beautifully struck late goal from debutant Moses Aliro. The goal helped give KCCA a 2-0 win that manager Mike Mutebi described as the toughest opposition they have faced this season.

“They were asking questions and we were a little bit jittery at times,” Mutebi said of the Kampala Regional League side.

Defender John Revita had given KCCA an early goal from Mustafa Kizza’s delivery, the latter having returned to the side after a move to Morocco fell through. The Regional league side improved, dominating play particularly through playmaker Ivan Mayanja who had an effort off the crossbar.

In Lugazi, URA returned to their former home ground in ruthless mood, dispatching host side Lugazi Municipal 4-0 through goals from Michael Birungi, Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune and the on-form Cromwell Rwothomio.

Today, Express, the other joint most successful Uganda Cup side alongside KCCA with 10 titles are in action with a tricky tie against another third division side St. Mary’s in a game that has been moved to the Betway Muteesa II Stadium.

The Red Eagles returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Proline to ease pressure on coach George Ssimwogerere.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

FRIDAY RESULTS - ROUND OF 64

CATIDA 0-2 KCCA

Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

Free Stars 2-0 Saviours

Mvara Boys 1(4) – 1(2) BUL

Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS

FHL 0(4) – 0(1) Ndejje Univ.

Chimpanzee 2(0) – 2(3) Nyamityobora

Soroti FC 0-4 Kansai Plascon

TODAY’S FIXTURES

St Marys vs. Express – Nabweru

Kigezi vs. Bukedea – Kabale

Dove vs. New Villa – Masindi

Gadafi vs. MYDA - Jinja

U-Touch vs. Water – Gulu

Luweero Utd vs. Doves AS - Luweero

Spartans vs. Paidha B.A – Katale

Advertisement