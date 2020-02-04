KCCA versus Maroons: Sub-fights in a bigger fight

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Today’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) meeting between defending champions KCCA and Maroons at Lugogo is a connection of two clubs that drink from the same pot of football wisdom.

Overtime, and through the coaching at different periods, the two have held dear beautiful football ideals.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi, who himself has previously coached at Maroons, has overseen great renaissance since taking over in 2015 insisting on playing “our way”.

And along the way - the group stages of both Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup, two Uganda Cup gongs, and three of the last four national titles.

He wants to make it four league titles but his boys must quickly bounce from last Friday’s 2-1 defeat to URA if they are to keep in touch with Vipers, who stretched their lead by five to 46 points with victory over Onduparaka.

“Maroons play good football and their coach Bamweyana knows what he is doing,” said Mutebi, “But I think we shall react to that defeat if we must keep in touch with Vipers.”

Advertisement

He welcomes back Saddam Juma and Keziron Kizito, but misses injured John Revita, Julius Poloto and Nicholas Kasozi.

During Mutebi’s time at KCCA, Maroons have also undergone numerous coaches that believe in the same, notably long serving Asaph Mwebaze, George Nsimbe and now Douglas Bamweyana, who joined this season.

Bamweyana talks and drives his team to play a good game, something he admires about KCCA.

Score to settle

But he believes the first round encounter – which KCCA controversially won 3-1 in Luzira – could have been different had match officials not slept on the job.

“I felt they were helped by the officials having a bad day in the first round,” Bamweyana told Daily Monitor, “From a game we totally dominated and should have won!

“We can draw encouragement from that earlier performance - cognisant of their (KCCA) abilities and threats - to go there and produce a performance worth the result we want.”

Then, in October, the game was headed for a draw after Solomon Walusimbi had cancelled out Mike Mutyaba's goal.

Referee William Oloya awarded a stoppage time contentious penalty after he adjudged Sylvester Okello to have handled John Odumegwu's shot, despite the ball seeming to have hit the defender's chest.

Maroons players furiously protested but Mustafa Kizza stepped up and scored it anyway, before the Nigerian, Odumegwu, killed it off with the third.

Now Maroons go to Lugogo having won just once, lost two and drawn as many in five second round matches, leaving them 10th on 24 points.

“But we are very confident in our qualities to get back on track,” emphasised Bamweyana, who will count on league leading scorer on 13 goals, Steve Mukwala, “Tough to beat KCCA but very possible.” The challenge is on.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL)

Today, 4pm

KCCA vs Maroons

Tomorrow

Tooro United vs Wakiso Giants, 4pm

Bright Stars vs Busoga United, 4.30pm

Friday, Feb 7

Onduparaka vs Express, 4pm

Mbarara City vs Police, 4.30pm

Saturday, Feb 8

SC Villa vs Proline, 3pm

Kyetume vs URA, 4pm

Sunday, Feb 9, 4pm

Bul vs Vipers SC