Kajoba in Vipers hot-seat, emphasises work values

By Elvis Senono

The jury is still out, and rightly so, on Fred Kajoba’s appointment as Vipers head coach having officially replaced the in-house pair of Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa after being unveiled at Kitende yesterday.

The pair were sacked on Thursday despite the team holding a four-point advantage at the top of the league.

They were faulted for losing the dressing room leading to indifferent performances that culminated into successive losses to SC Villa in the league and to third tier neighbouring side Kajjansi in the Uganda cup.

Despite achieving little at his previous clubs, Kajoba built a reputation as a disciplinarian, an attribute believed to have played a key role in his appointment.

The current Cranes goalkeeping coach but former Simba and Bright Stars trainer gave the impression he had identified what is needed to succeed where Miguel Da Costa, Javier Espinoza, Michael Nam Ouma and Golola fell short over the past two seasons.

“We want to win the next 12 games that are remaining in order to win the league,” he stated in his opening remarks of what looks like an interim appointment, before delving further into the task his disposal.

“I am happy to coach a team like Vipers because the problem is not a lack of players like at my previous workstation where you had to spend time looking for the right players. At Vipers the players are there but I will not tolerate player laxity. I am happy for the opportunity given to me but I think it has also been long overdue. I’ve known him Dr. Mulindwa for a while, he offered me a coaching role on the Cranes team and I am happy he has also given me this opportunity,” Kajoba stated.

But with club president Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa also calling for a more attractive style of football in addition to winning trophies, Kajoba’s job already looks cut out.

“This is where we are. I have heard the argument that how can coaches who have put the team at the top be relieved of their duties. They should be around for 20 year to groom the team. Well, it might be true but also look at the quality. Are our fans convinced? This is a business and what product are we selling,” Mulindwa questioned.