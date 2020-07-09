Kalisa deal says more about Kajoba’s time at Vipers

By DENIS BBOSA

In a firefighting mode, Vipers recruited coach Fred Kajoba in January this year to replace Edward Golola and gave him 12 matches to prove his worth.

Luckily for him, the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title came inside seven matches - thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic after effects.

Without stating much about his contract renewal or extension, Vipers have kicked off next season’s preparation with gusto and Kajoba is calling the shots.

Three newbies already in

Already in is utility player Disan Galiwango from Express - who will most likely be deployed at left back , attacking forward Ibrahim Orit from Mbarara City and midfielder Jamil Kalisa from Bright Stars.

Whereas Galiwango and Orit look every inch of well-established marquee signings that the Kitende-based club has chased for over a year, it is Kalisa’s acquisition that lifted the lid on Kajoba’s enhanced role, authority and grand plans for Vipers.

Kajoba knows Kalisa inside out more than the duo and will demand the same from the lad he coached at the Mwerwere-based Bright Stars.

Advertisement

“His arrival will help patch up several loopholes within the team, strengthen and increase the competition for slots ahead of next season,” the coach told the club website. Giving Kalisa a four-year contract also serves to portray Kajoba’s ambition to build a relatively young team that can sustain Vipers for a long-haul.

Similarly, it points to the club’s trust in Kajoba to take them to the ‘promised land’.

Good rating

“Kalisa is an intelligent player and one of the wisest in the league although he is yet to get the deserved media coverage.

“Last season, he kept Bright Stars afloat alone and downed giants URA and KCCA in a commanding fashion,” Kajoba stressed.

He says he sanctioned the moves of all the three players that have joined the team so far and is grateful that club president Lawrence Mulindwa is still willing to back him financially to bring in more players.

“Kalisa is national team material and just recently Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry wanted to summon him but chose Bright Anukani (Proline).

“ We are still in the transfer market and at the moment we want to have three goalkeepers all at the same level,” he added.