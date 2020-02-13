Karisa seeks new lease of life after making Vipers u-turn

By Denis Bbosa

Karisa has carried his high work rate and speedy football with him wherever he has played and is returning to help his Uganda Premier league table topping former club that is nine wins away from ultimate success.

“It is great to be back home. This is a a great club. l’m absolutely delighted to be back at Vipers. I loved my time here, there are plenty of familiar faces still around. It’s a fantastic place to be and it always has been. Time to get to work,” said the former Bul and JMC forward. Like many before him, Karisa’s time with Moroccan outfit Mouloudia Club of Oujda hardly lasted a year and the onus is now on him to rediscover his Midas touch that made him a darling. That will require him double his decent posting in the first 20 months as a Vipers player that yielded 15 goals in 48 appearances as they wrapped up the league title under Miguel Da Costa.