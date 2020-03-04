Kasozi gets Kenya Open nod

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Phillip Kasozi departed Kenyan capital Nairobi a pretty disappointed man after missing the cut at the final event of the Safari Tour Series at Karen last week. The Ugandan pro consequently missed out one of the two available tickets for non-Kenyans on the Series to the PGA European Tour via the Magical Kenya Open. However, his misery ended on Monday evening after he received a wildcard to play the Kenya Open which tees-off next week at the par-71 Karen Country Club. “The Safari Series general manager Vincent Wang’ombe called me and told me I have a place at Karen,” a relieved Kasozi told Daily Monitor. “I got this because I am the most active Safari Series member,” said Kasozi. Upon checking, only Kasozi and Kenyan Dismas Indiza haven’t missed an event on the Safari Series over the last two seasons. “I was actually the next in order of merit,” Kasozi said. He finished third behind Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi (272) and Nigerian Andrew Odoh (233)in category 6(a) for the Kenya Open.

It means that Kasozi, who made the cut at six of the 11 Safari Series’ events to amass 208.5 points, will have a shot the €1.1m (Shs4.54b) kitty for the second time in a row.

“This means a lot. The field has one of the best in Europe,” said the former banker. Kasozi plans to go to Kenya on Saturday but he has to clear entry fees of €400 (Shs1.65m) as well as caddie fees of €60 (Shs247000) per day.

“The individuals who promised to give me sponsorship know I didn’t qualify yet I now have a wildcard. I will have to pace through and see how to be in Nairobi on time,” added Kasozi.

Last year, Kasozi became Uganda’s first player to feature of the PGA European Tour at Karen but rounds of 77 and 71 for an aggregate six-over forced him to miss the cut by four shots.

“My ultimate goal is to make the cut at the Kenya Open and the rest can follow,” added the man who turned pro five years ago.

At Karen, he will mingle with stars including reigning Kenya Open champion Italian Guido Migliozzi and former winners Italian Lorenzo Gagli (2018), Englishman Aaron Rai (2017), Swede Sebastian Soderberg (2016) and South African Haydn Porteous (2015).