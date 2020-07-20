Kaziba helpless as players leave Villa

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Villa coach Edward Kaziba is at crossroads. He faces a situation where he wants it but he cannot move his hands.

He wants the players to stay but they also have their demands if they must stay; demands the club have equally found too much to match.

Just the other day, the 16-time record champions – their last league title coming 16 years ago under former Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic – lost their most prized young striker Charles Lwanga to KCCA after the lad asked to leave because of lack of enough games.

Weeks later, their best player in the 2018/19 season, Bashir Mutanda, sought a release after he failed to agree with the club on an undisclosed sign on fee.

Here is the catch: Villa have no powers in the negotiations since most of the players joined on a two-year deal in 2018.

Powerless

Now Daily Monitor understands that one of the Jogoos’ most experienced players, Ambrose Kirya, and important forward David Owori are also on their way out – the latter said to be headed to URA.

“There are players leaving, that is true,” Kaziba reluctantly admitted, “They are leaving because their demands could not be met by the club.

Kirya and Owori are each reported to have asked for a Shs25 million sign-on fee before agreeing to any contract extensions, although Villa are said not to have been so keen on the former.

Actually, for Owori, Villa tabled Shs10m sign-on fee but the player insisted on Shs25m, plus some of his arrears.

Samson Kirya, who has been out injured for close to two seasons, is said to be considering a move out to Wakiso Giants after reportedly failing to secure his preferred salary increment.

Villa are understood to have told the keeper they could only look into his salary demands basing on his performances in the upcoming season.

“I don’t feel good about it (players leaving) but again we have to move on,” expounded coach Kaziba, “So we have to get other players definitely.”

Kaziba added: “Definitely, it hurts but there are still some other good players at the club. It (losing his best players) does not fit into my ambitions for the club but it is something that I can’t do anything about.

“My bosses couldn’t come through on the players’ demands but at the end of the day we have to work.

“I spoke to the players and they told me their side of the bargain, then I spoke to my bosses, they also told me their side and so we are in such a situation, which is not good really.”

Villa chief executive Shawn Mubiru told this paper that Mutanda exit was a mutual agreement.

“But for Ambrose Kirya, Owori and Samson Kirya, we are still in talks for extensions,” he said.

The club have also confirmed that they are releasing Emmanuel Kalyowa and Yayo Lutimba after deciding against renewing the duo’s contracts.

Villa finished the 2019/20 season third behind new champions Vipers and KCCA. This was a marked improvement from the previous season when they survived relegation by the feather on their Jogoo (cockerel).

Villa player exodus

Bashir Mutanda – Free Agent

Charles Lwanga – KCCA

Ambrose Kirya – Wants out

David Owori – Wants out

Emma Kalyowa – Released

Yayo Lutimba – Released

Samson Kirya – Unknown