By Denis Bbosa

What had curved out to be a two-horse Uganda Premier League title race has staggered to include third placed SC Villa.

Owing to the stellar league formbook, the record champions have refused to give up the title quest and according to SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba, they are ready to seize any opportunity if the top two continue with their dismal run.

With five matches left to play, Villa are just eight points adrift of table leaders Vipers and only four behind KCCA, the reigning champions.

“We ended the first round in high gear and people gave us a chance. We had a bad spell after and they wrote us off. After arresting it, now everything is possible,” Kaziba told Daily Monitor after Villa completed a double over Tooro United on Saturday.

“Now that the Uganda Cup match against Mbarara City has been postponed, our next step is keeping the momentum during the league break and resuming stronger,” he added.

On May 5, mark the date, SC Villa will face off with KCCA at Namboole in a determinant tie each side will not want to lose – and one that will to a large extent define the fate of the two clubs.

Advertisement

Much has changed since KCCA pummeled Villa 4-1 at Lugogo, including the Jogoos amassing 13 wins, getting goals from over 12 players and attaining a layer of belief deserving of title contenders.

“We will plan for one game at a time and we believe we can win all the remaining matches and hope for the best,” he revealed. Apart from Villa, KCCA still has to play Onduparaka, Wakiso Giants and Busoga United. Vipers have Express, Busoga United, Bright Stars, and Police.