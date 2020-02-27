Kaziba tips Villa to Uganda Cup success after ‘fair’ draw

By Denis Bbosa

According to SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba, it is only ultimate victory in the Stanbic Uganda Cup that can plaster over their falling Uganda Premier League title bid.

Third-placed SC Villa, for all their revitalised and energetic show in the league this campaign under Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya, are outside candidates to win the title ahead of KCCA and Vipers.

The nine-time Uganda Cup winners have a glorious chance to make up for that next month when the host Mbarara City in the round 16 of the knockout tourney.

Having ejected Gulu side Super Eagles and Vipers’ conquerors Kajjansi United to get to this stage, Kaziba declared his side can only be stopped in the finals.

“Performing well in the Uganda Cup is our priority and I’m ready to take Villa all the way to the finals. At this stage you should be ready to face any team that comes your way and I would say meeting Mbarara City was a fair draw,” Kaziba told Daily Monitor.

The Uganda Cup tournament may have lost its shine lately but the reality is that it is an avenue to the lucrative Caf Confederation Cup.

“At the moment, I’m still planning to overcome Bright Stars and Tooro United but when the game approaches, expected a full strength Villa side ready to fight for further progress,” he added.

Advertisement