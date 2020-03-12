Keeper Lukwago eyes full recovery ahead of Chan

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Charles Lukwago’s early commencement of training has provided a silver lining to Cranes preparations for the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) finals that has been characterised by injury woes.

The most experienced domestic-based goalkeeper missed the first week of Cranes training at Gems Cambridge International School but his comeback from injury is way ahead of schedule. A big relief for the technical team.

Lukwago dislocated his arm while on duty with KCCA a couple of weeks before Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry announced his provisional squad for Chan finals due in Cameroon next month.

The sight of the wailing goalkeeper on the ground with the arm turned in first was ugly to say the least. It threw the fraternity into disarray with fears he had broken the upper limb.

But after scans with the national team, it was confirmed Lukwago that did not have any broken bones and that once the arm was re-fixed in its original position, healing would be smooth.

The KCCA custodian has so far put in three days of work, mainly in the goalkeeping sessions.

“I feel better,” he told Daily Monitor, “I can’t say I don’t feel any pain but it is reducing. Each passing day I feel better. I only hope I keep getting better.

“Right now, I’m only focused on full recovery, to be fit for selection and see how I can help the team,” he added when asked about his chances of beating the fitness race to make the team.

Lukwago was never worried about his comeback. “With the work we are doing behind the scenes with the doctor, I’m not surprised I’m back early,” he said.

“Of course, the first days can be scary when it comes to committing towards the affected arm but you go on overcoming this with more sessions.”

Cranes goalkeeping coach, Fred Kajoba, had last week given a fortnight for the player’s expected return.

“We are happy because we were expecting him to start training in two weeks,” Kajoba told Daily Monitor.

“He is our most experienced goalkeeper and it’s important that we have him fit. We are confident he will travel but we won’t force it (playing the opening match). The other boys in camp are doing well and anyone can step in.”

Of the goalkeepers, Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa is considered slightly ahead of the other options in Godwin Bbule Kiwanuka (Bright Stars), Nafian Alionz (URA) and SC Villa’s Saidi Keni.